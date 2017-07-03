BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Naveen Patnaik Government has launched an advertisement blitzkrieg on the eve of the Asian Athletics Championships beginning July 5, a poster campaign has been unleashed by the BJP led NDA Government highlighting its pro-poor initiatives.



The latter’s effort coincides with the visit of BJP president Amit Shah’s three-day booth contact programme to the State which witnesses aggressive release of posters, hoardings and DVDs that highlight Odisha as a laboratory for experiment.



The posters and banners have depicted major contributions of the NDA Government to Odisha and the welfare programmes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the poor people.

Shah is due to visit Ganjam, Jajpur and Khurdha districts to outreach the voters.