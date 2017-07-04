BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State unit of the BJP is all set to accord a grand welcome to party president Amit Shah on his visit to Odisha, the Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) has asked him to make his stand clear on special category State status demand of Odisha and other issues, including Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh.

Special category State status for Odisha is a long standing demand and the BJP has also promised it in its manifesto for the 2014 polls, BYJD secretary general Sishir Parija said, adding that the State Government has been raising the issue for a long time.

A memorandum in this regard containing signatures of the people of Odisha was also submitted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the President, Parija said.The BJP has forgotten the promise and Union Minister V K Singh also rejected the demand, Parija said, adding that Shah should make his stand clear on the issue during his visit.