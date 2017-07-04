KENDRAPARA:A 25-inch-long gauze pad, left behind by doctors during a C-section operation a month back, was removed from the abdomen of a woman in Kendrapara district on Monday. The woman, Saraswati Jena, is recuperating at District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

Saraswati, a resident of Magubadi village, was admitted to the hospital for delivery on June 2 and she delivered a baby boy the same day through Caesarean operation. However, after the surgery, she complained of abdominal pain and as per direction of the doctors, Saraswati continued to take pain-killers till the pain became unbearable.

Her husband, Prafula Jena, admitted her to the DHH on Sunday and an X-ray revealed presence of a gauze pad in her abdomen. Apparently, the doctors who operated on her during delivery forgot to remove the gauze pad and it was in her abdomen for a month. It was removed through a small incision in her vagina and her condition is stable. Family members of the woman met the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) and alleged medical negligence. CDMO Baisnab Charan Sahoo said an inquiry has been called into the allegation.

Medical negligence alleged

Berhampur: A woman died due to alleged medical negligence at the Patrapur community health centre (CHC) on Monday. Gita Sethi of Sholobhaga village was admitted to the CHC in the morning for delivery and around 11 am, she gave birth to a baby boy. Although she should have been kept in the health centre for three days to recover, Gita was asked to go home by the CHC staff. She returned home in the evening but complained of uneasiness and around 9 pm, her condition deteriorated. Her parents called up 102 ambulance but she died on her way to the CHC.