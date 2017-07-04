BHUBANESWAR: Even as the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to officials to stop the ‘PC’ culture has come in for strong criticism from opposition political parties Congress and BJP, the State Government has decided to launch a campaign for implementation of the scheme for conversion of kutcha to pucca houses in a transparent manner.

Provision of a pucca house for every household in the State was an election promise of the BJD. The manifesto released by the BJD for 2014 elections maintained that all kutcha houses will be provided assistance for conversion to pucca in a phased manner. However, the implementation of the scheme has not been satisfactory with large number of complaints received about wrong selection of beneficiaries allegedly under pressure from local political leaders.

Official sources maintained that about one lakh objections have been received about selection of beneficiaries who are not eligible under the scheme. The State Government has decided to inquire into complaints within a month and take necessary steps to correct the situation. District administrations have been asked to highlight that the selection of beneficiaries is being done in order of priority as per the finalised list and there is no scope for manipulation.

The campaign will include mike announcements, wall paintings, use of print/electronic media and organise ‘Awaas Diwas’ and Gaon Sampark Sibirs. Besides, if there is any delay in construction or deliberate mismanagement by the officials, the beneficiaries have the option to upload the pictures of their under construction houses on Awaassoft mobile app. More than 11.5 lakh kutcha houses have been converted to pucca houses during the last three years. The list of eligible households for conversion to pucca houses has already been displayed in gram panchayat offices of the villages.