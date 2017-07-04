BHUBANESWAR: The State Vigilance has registered six criminal cases, initiated 31 inquiries and 24 verification and conducted 12 surprise raids during a special drive against corruption and irregularities in allocation of funds for construction of houses under Government schemes.

Cases have been registered against PEO Biswanath Dhal, GPTA Bikram Keshari Samal, ex-progressive assistant Biranchi Prasad Nanda, ex-junior engineer Manoranjan Marandi and former GPTA of Bhuban block Balia Hembrem. They have been charged with misappropriation of `4.22 lakh fund under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, a Vigilance release stated.

On June 25, the Cuttack Vigilance Division had booked a case against VLW-cum-PEO of Gorakhpur block Sangram Keshari Samal and four beneficiaries for misappropriation of Government funds.

Though the funds were released and received by the beneficiaries, no houses were constructed by them, the Vigilance said.

Similarly, Balasore division has registered a case against ex-PEO Ramesh Chandra Sahu, PEO Muralidhar Sen and several beneficiaries of Nua village for misappropriating Government money amounting to `1.79 lakh. Sen has been booked in another case of misappropriation of `7.15 lakh.

Koraput Division has also registered two cases and booked two persons for misappropriating funds to the tune of `5.33 lakh.