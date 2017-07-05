BHUBANESWAR: A day after a 20-year-old MBBS student posted a blog on a social networking site narrating her experience about police personnel molesting women during Rath Yatra at Puri, a special police team recorded the girl’s statement here on Tuesday.

The team, led by Kumbharpada Inspector-in-Charge Mrutyunjay Swain, recorded the student’s statement at a private medical college where she is pursuing her MBBS. The girl mentioned in the post that she had seen ‘OAF’ (Odisha Armed Police) personnel touching and pushing women devotees inappropriately during Rath Yatra.

“She was shocked to see a policeman pushing her father away from the queue while they were about to enter the Jagannath Temple. The incident allegedly took place between Jagamohan and Arun Stambha,” Swain said, quoting her statement.

Infuriated by the act of a personnel of the Odisha Swift Action Force (OSAF), she pulled his collar and slapped him thrice, she stated. While the girl had also mentioned that she had spotted policemen deployed along the cordon touching women devotees inappropriately, she has not identified anyone in her complaint, the police said.

“The girl, who posted the matter on Facebook, said she was not a victim of the alleged act. But she has seen other women devotees being harassed by cops. We have recorded her statement and submitted our report to Puri SP,” said Swain. Police said they would scan the CCTV camera of the day to identify the culprit.

A few hours after the girl’s post on the social media, DG Police KB Singh had ordered an SP-level inquiry into the matter on Tuesday. Following the top cop’s order, a case has been registered at Kumbharpada police station under Sections 354, 354 (A) and 34 of the IPC and further investigation is on, a senior police official said.

TA assistance

Bhubaneswar: A voluntary assistance camp was organised by soldiers of the 120 Infantry Battalion (Territorial Army) during Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra at Puri. A team of 20 soldiers participated in the camp and assisted devotees with more than 30,000 drinking water pouches medical aid and refreshments. The volunteers had also set up a resting area at the Grand Road in Puri for assistance of senior citizens. Thousands of elderly men and women were provided shelter and medical aid at the rest shed during the car festival.