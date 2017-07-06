CUTTACK: A district court will on July 24 frame charges against suspected al Qaeda terrorist Abdur Rehman, arrested here by Delhi Police and subsequently booked by Odisha Police.

Rehman was today produced before the district and sessions court of S N Mishra.

He was booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act by Odisha Police after several bank accounts were detected to have been operated by him and for receiving money from overseas sources. Rehman, who was running an illegal madrassa here, requested for judicial intervention to provide him religious scriptures of his choice.

He also informed the judge that he was ailing and needed medical attention.

The court assured him that the jail authorities would be asked to look into his grievances according to the state's jail manual. The terror suspect, arrested in 2015 and also charged with waging war against the state, is currently lodged in Choudwar jail here.