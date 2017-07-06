BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan having lunch at the house of Sarpanch Debendra Malik at Arei under Binjharpur block in Jajpur district | Akshya Rout

JAJPUR: It was Congress that came on the firing line of BJP national president Amit Shah on Wednesday when he targeted the grand old party’s vice-president Rahul Gandhi for corruption-ridden UPA rule.

On Rahul’s tirade that the NDA Government had not achieved anything during its three years in power, Shah said, “Unlike UPA Government, which was involved in scams worth hundreds of crores of rupees, the Modi Government is corruption-free.”

Claiming that BJP’s popularity was rising by leaps and bounds for transparent administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah challenged Rahul to point out corruption of even one rupee during the NDA regime.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Panikoili in Jajpur on the second day of his “Mo Booth Sabuthu Majbut” campaign, Shah lamented that despite endowed with rich natural resources, Odisha’s sons and daughters are migrating to other States in search of livelihood.

Holding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik responsible for the rot that the State finds itself now, Shah held out alluring carrot of changing the fortune of Odisha if his party comes to power at the next hustings in 2019. The State has not made any progress during 17 years of BJD Government led by Naveen, he added.

“The only way to overcome the persisting problems faced by the State is to vote BJP to power in the next elections. The party will change the fate of Odisha in five years,” he said. He also harped on non-utilisation of Central funds by the BJD Government.

Shah was accompanied by Union Tribal Welfare Minister Jual Oram, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State BJP president Basant Panda, KV Singhdeo, Biswabhusan Harichandan and other leaders.

BJP chief breaks bread at Dalit Sarpanch’s house

During his campaign, the BJP president had lunch at the house of Debendra Malik, a Dalit Sarpanch of Arei panchayat under Binjharpur block. For the 32-year-old first time Sarpanch and his wife Debasmita, this was a lifetime experience. The Dalit couple said they were overwhelmed to host Shah and the two Union ministers for lunch at their house. “I served them pure vegetarian foods, mostly Odia cuisine, prepared by myself. Shah complimented me for the food,” said Debasmita. They were served rice, dal, saga bhaja, badi chura, coconut chutney, alu chhuin bhaja, janhi posta and other local delicacies. The dishes were served on banana leaves.Prior to Shah’s visit, Debendra’s thatched house was decorated with traditional Odia jhotis. Apart from Shah, Oram, Pradhan, Panda, Singhdeo, Odisha in-charge of BJP Arun Singh, spokesperson Sambit Patra and former minister Manmohan Samal also had lunch at Debendra’s house.

Shah offers prayer at Biraja temple

BJP president Amit Shah received a rousing reception from people throughout his trip from Bhubaneswar to Jajpur district. Shah stopped at Chhatia, Chandikhole, Neulpur, Jaraka, Kuakhhia, Baruan and Jajpur town to interact with the gathering, mostly party workers and activists. After arriving at Manasapola, the gateway to the district headquarters town of Jajpur, he was taken in a massive motorcycle rally to Biraja temple, 4 km from Manasapola. At Biraja temple, Shah was welcomed by the priests and Jajpur Sub-Collector NC Dhal. Shah spent around 12 minutes inside the temple to offer prayers to Goddess Biraja. Priests did not miss a chance to take selfies with the BJP president, who also went round other smaller temples on the premises. Speaking to mediapersons, Shah said he wished for BJP to come to power in Odisha with two-thirds majority in 2019.