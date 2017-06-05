‘Search and kill’ missile test-fired off Odisha coast

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India on Sunday successfully flight tested a next-generation Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a defence base off Odisha coast. It was the first test of the homegrown canister-based sophisticated high-speed missile capable of destroying aerial targets, tanks, bunkers and short range missiles.

The missile can deceive enemy radars making it difficult to be detected. The short-range weapon system was fired from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch unit positioned at the launching complex-I (LC-I) of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea at about 12.40 pm. Defence sources said the test was conducted to check various parameters including propulsion performance of the weapon system and its release from the canister. The missile has been developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“The missile is a fresh development and performed as expected. The mission was fantastic. After a smooth release from the canister, it travelled along the predesignated trajectory and zeroed in on the target. The test met all mission parameters,” said a defence official over phone from New Delhi.

The missile is a highly mobile air defence system which can destroy multiple targets at a distance of 15 km. Yet to get a formal name, it is expected to supplement the medium range surface-to-air missile Akash, which can strike targets 30 km away. With 100 per cent kill probability, the new sleek missile has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles as well as short range ballistic missiles.

Though India has another short range surface-to-air missile Trishul having a strike range of nine km in its arsenal, the QRSAM is a much better system in terms of performance and lethality. It is an all-weather and all terrain missile which works on “search and kill” principle.

The missile can also be used as an anti-sea skimmer from a ship against low flying attacking missiles. It employs dual thrust propulsion stage using high-energy solid propellant. It has necessary electronic counter measures against all known aircraft jammers. With its quickest reaction time, high frequency operation, high manoeuvrability and multi-roles, the state-of-the-art system will provide considerable advantage to the armed forces. This system will have to go through several development flight trials for army and sea skimmer trials for navy before user trials, the sources added.

