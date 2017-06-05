Home States Odisha

‘Search and kill’ missile test-fired off Odisha coast

India on Sunday successfully flight tested a next-generation Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a defence base off Odisha coast.

Published: 05th June 2017 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2017 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

QRSAM launch.

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: India on Sunday successfully flight tested a next-generation Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) from a defence base off Odisha coast. It was the first test of the homegrown canister-based sophisticated high-speed missile capable of destroying aerial targets, tanks, bunkers and short range missiles.

The missile can deceive enemy radars making it difficult to be detected. The short-range weapon system was fired from a canister mounted on a rotatable truck-based launch unit positioned at the launching complex-I (LC-I) of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur-on-sea at about 12.40 pm. Defence sources said the test was conducted to check various parameters including  propulsion performance of the weapon system and its release from the canister. The missile has been developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

“The missile is a fresh development and performed as expected. The mission was fantastic. After a smooth release from the canister, it travelled along the predesignated trajectory and zeroed in on the target. The test met all mission parameters,” said a defence official over phone from New Delhi.

The missile is a highly mobile air defence system which can destroy multiple targets at a distance of 15 km. Yet to get a formal name, it is expected to supplement the medium range surface-to-air missile Akash, which can strike targets 30 km away. With 100 per cent kill probability, the new sleek missile has the capability to neutralise aerial targets like fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles as well as short range ballistic missiles.

Though India has another short range surface-to-air missile Trishul having a strike range of nine km in its arsenal, the QRSAM is a much better system in terms of performance and lethality. It is an all-weather and all terrain missile which works on “search and kill” principle.   

The missile can also be used as an anti-sea skimmer from a ship against low flying attacking missiles. It employs dual thrust propulsion stage using high-energy solid propellant. It has necessary electronic counter measures against all known aircraft jammers. With its quickest reaction time, high frequency operation, high manoeuvrability and multi-roles, the state-of-the-art system will provide considerable advantage to the armed forces. This system will have to go through several development flight trials for army and sea skimmer trials for navy before user trials, the sources added.

Adding strength to aerial power

Highly mobile air defence system which can destroy multiple targets at a distance of 15 km

Capable of destroying aerial targets, tanks, bunkers, fighter jets, cruise missiles and air-to-surface missiles

With quickest reaction time, high frequency operation, manoeuvrability and multi-roles, the missile will provide considerable advantage to the armed forces

Though India has another short range surface-to-air missile Trishul in its arsenal, the QRSAM is a much better system in terms of performance and lethality

It is expected to supplement the medium range surface-to-air missile Akash which can strike targets 30 km away

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp