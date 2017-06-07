Wild cat strike at Odisha Nalco units hits production

By Express News Service

ANGUL/KORAPUT: Workers and officers of Nalco resorted to a wild cat strike at the smelter and power plants here as well as at Damanjodi-based alumina refinery on Tuesday protesting an alleged move by the Central Government for fresh disinvestment in the PSU major.

More than 5,000 employees of Nalco smelter and power plants stopped work to protest the Centre’s reported decision to offload more share which they fear would pave the way for privatisation. About 3,000 employees and labourers joined the 24-hour strike by locking the main gate of the refinery in Damanjodi.

P K Mallick, president of the Nalco Coordination Committee, said the strike hit work at both the facilities and in the mines at Damanjodi. There was skeletal staff in both the smelter and power plants as no one reported for duty since morning. Those who were on night duty continued working inside the plant, Mallick said.

Alumina production was also affected due to the strike. Sources put the loss caused by the agitation at over Rs 10 crore on the day. While smelter and power plants functioned normally, production of aluminium and power was hampered due to the strike. The plant officials though maintained that production was normal.

The Nalco management said the strike was not only based on a rumour that the PSU is going to be disinvested and privatised, but also called without any prior notice. In a statement, the PSU major said there is no proposal for privatisation and such strikes have an impact on production and sales.

“Apart from the loss, the paramount concern is for safety of employees and equipment since flash strikes in a thermal sensitive unit expose the employees and equipments to several safety and security risks,” it added.

Wild cat strike in thermal sensitive units in the absence of any proper notice has been deplored by the industry. Meanwhile, Mallick said the committee will soon decide on the future course of action.

Nalco has been on the boil ever since the Central Government went for disinvestment, sparking off fear among the workers and officers about its possible privatisation. Trade union members and officers’ association jointly formed a coordination committee to spearhead the anti-disinvestment stir. In 2001, a coordination committee was formed when the then NDA government announced privatisation of Nalco that triggered State-wide protest forcing the Centre to put the proposal on hold.

