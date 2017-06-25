BERHAMPUR: A local BJD leader was seriously injured when unidentified assailants fired at him in his village Badapur in Odisha's Ganjam district today, police said.

Subash Sahu (48), a former samiti member of Kulagada panchayat, was returning home after taking bath in a pond, when motor-cycle borne gunmen shot at him before attacking him with sharp weapons.

Sahu, who sustained multiple injuries, was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and then shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar where his condition was stated to be critical.

Police suspected previous enmity might be the cause of the incident.