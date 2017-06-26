BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government today sought a report from Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO) of Cuttack on the killing of a large number of sheep under mysterious circumstances in Niali area.

"I have sought a report from the CDVO, Cuttack, after getting to know about killing of about 150 sheep within a period of two months," Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Damodar Rout said.

Cuttack district collector Nirmal Mishra has asked the officials to set up a team to investigate into death of sheep.

The team would consist of local tehsildar, local police inspector, forest officials. Some villagers would also be taken into the team, Mishra said adding that he suspected that hyena or wild wolves from nearby Bhanra forest might be killing the sheep.

"CCTV cameras will also be installed at sensitive places, if needed," he said.

The latest report of killing of three sheep came from Alana village under Niali block last night, police said.

It is being alleged by some quarter that wild animals were attacking sheep in villages and eating only their liver. The minister, however, denied this.

"The deaths of sheep is true, but liver missing is false. Chief District Veterinary Officer (CDVO), Cuttack, has written to the Forest Department regarding the matter," Rout said.

People of Niali, particularly sheep owners, were spending sleepless nights. They tried to capture the killer but in vain.