BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has authorised officials above the rank of sub-inspector in Excise Department to enforce various provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA), 2003, making Odisha the first State to do so.

The Excise officials now have the power to enter the premises of tobacco manufacturing and trading units, search and seize products under the Act in their respective jurisdictions.

As per COTPA, if a person who manufactures tobacco product, fails to adhere to the warnings on packages, he will be punished. The punishment could be up to five years in imprisonment or fine which can extend up to `10,000.

As per Section 4 of the Act, a fine up to `200 is imposed for smoking in public place, selling tobacco products to minors, or selling tobacco products within a radius of 100 metres from any educational institution.

Earlier, Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena had stressed strict implementation of the Act and instructed to intensify raids and arrest the culprits who are violating the rules.

Though police and food safety officers have been conducting raids to put a check on sale and manufacturing of tobacco products, excise officials were not entrusted with the powers to deal with the offenders.

“Now, the Excise officials can carry out surprise raids and book those are found violating the law. Health officials have also been asked to continue awareness campaigns throughout the year,” Jena said.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), tobacco kills half of its users, with the country reporting nearly 10 lakh deaths every year.