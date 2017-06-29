JAGATSINGHPUR: With the district administration turning a blind eye to improvement of road connectivity, locals of Bhatana under Osakana panchayat on Wednesday transplanted paddy saplings on the village road as a mark of protest.

Sources said `20 lakh was spent by the district administration for construction of a concrete road in Bhatana village. However, due to substandard work, the road soon got damaged. As the rains arrived, the officials concerned repaired the 1-km long road with mud which added to the woes of villagers. Bhatana village has a population of 500 and all the villagers depend only on this road.

The villagers alleged that two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are facing a tough time to commute on the road which has become slippery due to the mud. The road is replete with pools of muddy rainwater making it unsafe for use, they alleged.

They further alleged that health staff are refusing to attend to delivery cases during the night due to bad road condition.Similar is the condition of roads in villages of Tirtol, Raghunathpur, Erasama, Kujang and other blocks. Due to rains, the 1-km kutcha road, which connects Janaradanpur to Ushamani High school of Gopalpur panchayat in Tirtol block, is in a bad shape, causing major inconvenience to the villagers.

Similarly, another concrete road from Tartol bridge to Khosal has been completely damaged and turned muddy after rains.

The villagers of Kolar and Poragdeipur in Tirtol block and Hansura, Balikani and Kathkota in Kujang block are facing a torrid time due to damaged roads during the rainy season.

Contacted, Naugaon BDO Rajiv Lochan Singh said he is unaware about the condition of Bhatana road as he is on duty for the Asian Athletics meet in Bhubaneswer. Chairman of Nuagaon block Jagannath Das said steps are being taken to repair the damaged village roads soon.