SAMBALPUR: THE everlasting Sambalpuri folk song “Rangabati” is all set to reverberate at Kalinga Stadium when the 22nd Asian Athletics Championship opens on July 5. The trio of Shankar- Ehsaan-Loy will play the famous song at the inaugural ceremony of the international event.

With the MTV Coke Studio version sung by Sona Mohapatra stoking controversy in 2015, the State Government on Wednesday sought permission from singer Jitendra Haripal and all those involved in making of the evergreen song.

On Wednesday, Sambalpur Collector Samarth Verma convened a meeting where Rangabati singers Jitendra Haripal and Krishna Patel, lyricist Mitrabhanu Gountia and music director Prabhudutta Pradhan were invited so that their consent could be secured for the song to be performed by Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan and Loy.

Sources said all have given their consent keeping in view the prestigious Asian Athletics Championship being held in the State. Although lyricist Mitrabhanu Gountia could not make it to the meeting, he has reportedly given his nod too.

Haripal said the team is proud that the popular folk song will be sung by Shankar Mahadevan before guests and athletes from across Asian countries. He said they have been invited to attend the inaugural ceremony where the song will be performed.

Back in the 70s when the song was composed, the entire country danced to its tune. So popular it was that a Telugu remake of the song was brought out. The popularity of the song had seen record discs being made even though the singer was pushed into oblivion and had been staying in poverty till he was conferred Padmashree earlier this year.