BHUBANESWAR: With the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships just about 10 days away, the Sports and Youth Affairs Department will be closely watching the weather forecasts for Bhubaneswar.

Though showers do not pose any hurdles for athletic events, rainfall in Odisha during July is known to be intense.The Sports Department has already collected 10 years rainfall data of Bhubaneswar from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here. Information on wind speed, number of rainy days and occurrence of low pressures between July 1 and 15 have also been sought from the weather office. However, going by the rainfall statistics of the first fortnight of July for the last six years, there should not be much to worry for the Athletic Federation of India (AFI) and Sports Department.

The highest rainfall of 67.3 mm had been recorded on July 7, 2011. Last year, Bhubaneswar recorded 40 mm rain on July 8 and highest was 55.4 on July 3. Besides, the National forecaster has also informed that July is not the period for extreme weather events such as cyclones to occur. Nonetheless, the AFI and Sports Department would be hoping that no sea-based weather system forms during the second week of next month when the athletic event kicks off. Normally, four to five low pressure areas form over the Bay of Bengal which trigger heavy showers in the coastal districts of the State.

This year has been an aberration though. According to Director, IMD, Odisha, SC Sahu, the coastal districts have so far received less rainfall as compared to interior and western pockets of the State. In fact, rainfall deficit has been high. Khurda, Nayagarh, Cuttack, Balasore and Bhadrak have recorded below normal showers as of now.

Although drainage system in Kalinga Stadium has been revamped to evacuate excess water from synthetic tracks and other parts of the ground, the weather predictions in the first week of July will be key because that is when short-period forecasts will be made by the weather forecaster.