BHUBANESWAR: The State government on Wednesday launched the Start-up Odisha Helpline to offer hands-on assistance to youths aspiring to be entrepreneurs.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik officially unveiled the helpline -18003457100 - which is aimed at providing a platform to youths, incubators and other stakeholders in the start-up eco-system to get easy redressal of their queries related to policy, fund raising, company incorporation and idea validation.



An MoU was also signed on the occasion between Invest India, an agency of National Investment Promotion and Facilitation, Ministry of Commerce and Industry and MSME Department of the State Government. Principal Secretary to MSME Department LN Gupta and MD and CEO of Invest India Deepak Bagla signed the agreement.

On the occasion, Naveen said the Helpline has been launched while carrying forward the start-up initiative. ‘’I am sure the partnership between Start-up Odisha Initiative and Start-up India Hub run by Invest India will help us achieve the Mission 1000 Start-ups by 2020 and help youths realise their dreams,’’ he said.

Bagla said the initiative would help provide critical foundation for development of the entire start-up eco-system. Invest India looks forward to closely work with the State Government, he added.

The MoU will also facilitate networking between Odisha start-ups and global start-up ecosystem. Invest India will also extend knowledge support for development in MSME sector with focus on food processing, agro-processing and spices.

Young minds from Start-up India such as Abheet Dwidevi and Navpreet Randhawa will bring their experience of global start-up eco-system to help the State Government. Both Managers with Invest India, the duo will assist in knowledge support which includes start-up policy advocacy, operating guidelines and setting up of the start-up portal.

The portal will be a single platform for all stakeholders of start-up eco-system including the Government to interact. Global best practices which can be emulated in the State would also be brought in.



