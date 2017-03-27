BHUBANESWAR: The assembly today witnessed noisy scenes over the issue of alleged starvation death in Kalahandi district with the opposition Congress and BJP demanding a statement from the government.

Raising the issue during zero hour, leader of the opposition Narasingh Mishra quoting media reports said a mentally challenged person, Rankanidhi Khura (39), had died of starvation on March 25 at Balichandra village under Junagarh block of Kalahandi.

Mishra alleged that Rankanidhi's mother Chandrabati Khura and his mentally challenged elder brother Dayanidhi Khura are also in similar condition. Stating that the matter is serious if true, Mishra said Speaker Niranjan Pujari should direct the revenue minister to make a statement in house on the issue.

He said, as per a Supreme Court directive, the district Collector and Chief Secretary of Odisha should be held responsible for the alleged starvation death in Kalahandi.

Congress and BJP members rushed to the well of the house shouting slogans against the government as the Speaker did not give any ruling on the matter. As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the house for nearly an hour from 11.55 am to 12.55 pm.

BJP legislature party leader KV Singhdeo demanded a clarification from the state government on the alleged starvation death. BJD member DS Mishra, however, rejected the allegation and claimed the mentally challenged person died due to illness and not of starvation as reported in the media.