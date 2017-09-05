RENGALI (SAMBALPUR): Blame it on scanty rainfall or the depleting groundwater, villages in Rengali block of Sambalpur district are facing severe water crisis.

As the block received less than normal rainfall in July and August, water scarcity is giving a tough time to the residents. Even at this time of the year, they are facing acute water crisis like peak summer.

Deficit rainfall has left the water bodies in the villages with knee-deep water at the centre, hinting at a harsh summer next year. Usually, the village water bodies, the primary sources of water for the residents, get filled to the brim during the monsoon. Nullahs overflow and water-level in the dug wells increase substantially, helping the villagers tide over water scarcity till the fag end of summer.

The block received 366.70 mm in July against 429.5 mm normal. In August, it recorded 244.40 mm of rainfall against 442.4 mm normal.“Tough days are ahead for the villagers. Deficit rainfall has not only affected our crops but also led to water scarcity. Earlier, people used to cross river Bheden using country boats during this time of the year. Now we are able to cross it on foot,” said a local, Parmanand Patel (80).

The situation is same for Hardjoar and Tangarjoar and Sialjoar rivers.

Locals said clouds gather in the sky during the day and vanishes by the afternoon, causing lightning alone with no rainfall. Meanwhile, the temperature and humidity remain high during the daytime. Unlike previous years, there has been no erosion of the river embankments.“I am aware of the water crisis. I am making an assessment of the prevailing condition and will take up the matter with higher authorities to tackle the situation. The needful will be done,” said Rengali Block Development Officer (BDO) Bernadad Lakra.