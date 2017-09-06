BHUBANESWAR: National BJP president Amit Shah is coming on a three-day visit to the State, beginning September 6, to review various programmes launched by the party for strengthening grassroots organisations.Shah will review the progress of ‘Mo Booth Sabuthu Majbooth’, ‘Sanklap ru Siddhi’ and ‘Nutan Odisha Nirman’ programmes launched to strengthen the party, said BJP’s state unit president

Basanta Panda.

Setting ‘Mission-120’ target for the party during his July visit, Shah had launched the booth-level contact programme with an aim to keep the party cadres battle ready for 2019 Assembly elections. “He (Shah) will take stock of the booth contact programme and decide the next course of action for the party,” said a State BJP functionary. Shah is particularly keen to know the feedback of people to the welfare programmes of Narendra Modi Government. This is precisely because the Prime Minister wanted Odisha to be the laboratory for his pro-poor initiatives, sources said.

He will hold discussions with representatives of 36 organisational districts, all frontal organisations of the BJP and at least 100 active members of party from each of the 1,000 rural and urban mandals (divisions).

Shah, who is scheduled arrive here at 1 pm on Wednesday, will be taken to the State Guest House in a procession. He will meet intellectuals from different walks of life in the evening. On September 7, Shah will have a darshan of Lord Lingaraj and hold series of meetings with party functionaries. On the last day of tour Shah will address around 78,000 party workers from mandal to State-level at Janata Maidan here, Panda said.

This will be the fourth visit of Shah to the State this year. He had come on a day’s visit to the State in January to attend the inaugural event of the renovated Bimala temple in Puri at the invitation of a Puri Shankarachayra Nischalananda Saraswati. His second visit was in April and the occasion was the national executive committee meeting.