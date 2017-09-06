RAYAGADA: Exposing the rampant smuggling of minerals in Gumma reserve forest and Lulupadar areas of the district, police on Tuesday seized a manganese ore-laden truck and arrested nine persons near Kumbikota village of Rayagada block.

Sources said acting on a tip off, Rayagada police chased the truck and detained it. During investigation, it was found that the vehicle was carrying about 20 tonnes of manganese ore to Andhra Pradesh without permit. Police also arrested nine persons who were accompanying the truck.

The arrested are Gangadhar Majhi, Robin Chandra Takri, Shantunu Padhi, Banka Bihari Naik, Kailash Biswash Rai, Giridhar Majhi, Jagannth Naik, Kedar Majhi and Pradeep Majhi.

IIC Rabindra Patra said the two vehicles involved in the illegal transportation have been seized. Police will soon bust the gangs which are involved in illegal smuggling of minerals between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, he added.

Sources said the State Government is losing crores of rupees in terms of royalty as smuggling of manganese ore continues unabated due lack of coordination among officials of Forest, Revenue and Mining departments.

As per reports, the Government has not granted permission for mining of manganese ore in the district. However, smugglers, with the help of some locals, are transporting the manganese ore illegally through Bandhugaon and Rayagada routes to Andhra Pradesh right under the nose of the district officials.

Sources said smuggling of the ore is a regular affair in the region with 10 to 15 trucks transporting the mineral in a week. Officials of the department concerned, on the other hand, look the other way. As an eyewash, only two to three cases of smuggling are reported in a year.

Recently, Andhra Pradesh police seized five manganese-laden trucks near Parvatipuram and during investigation, it was found that the ore was illegally transported from Rayagada.Contacted, Deputy Director of Mines, Koraput, J S Banara said with a skeletal staff, it is difficult to monitor and keep a watch on manganese ore mines which are located in Maoist-prone areas of the district. He said smuggling can be checked with joint efforts of Forest, Revenue, Police and Mining departments.