BHUBANESWAR: Largescale irregularities have been alleged in distribution of rice under National Food Security Act (NFSA) in Bangomunda block of Balangir district though the State Government claims to have taken several steps to ensure subsidised rice reached all genuine beneficiaries.

The villagers of Themra, Utkela, Barkari, Jamtara, Gulabandh, Fulbandh and Malkasada of Bangomunda block including 1329 NFSA card holders and 257 Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries should have received their rice for July and August on July 7.However, the villagers most of whom are below poverty line (BPL) families, they have not received rice under NFSA. The State Government had made advanced allocation of 320 quintals of rice and 7.65 quintals of wheat for distribution in these villages under NFSA.

Congress leader and former MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said, the issue has already been brought to the notice of Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister Surya Narayan Patro by him. Alleging that about 320 quintals of rice amounting to `8.71 lakh has been misappropriated by block level officials, Saluja said this is not for the first time that such irregularities in distribution of subsidised rice has come to the fore in the block. Another instance of such misappropriation was exposed by Saluja in Tureikela block of Balangir district.The NFSA beneficiaries of the seven villages demanded an inquiry into the irregularities and submitted a petition to the authorities concerned.