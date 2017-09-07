BHUBANESWAR: Monsoon session of the Assembly, beginning September 7, is likely to be stormy even as the war of words between ruling BJD and BJP reached a new high on the first day of the three-day visit of BJP president Amit Shah to the Capital city.As the opposition Congress and BJP are expected to adopt an aggressive mode, the BJD has decided to make Central neglect the main issue during the short eight-day session. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, after the meeting of the BJD legislature party that many important issues will be discussed during the session. “BJD is ready to discuss all constructive issues to be raised by the Opposition in the house,” he said.

The Chief Minister was given a standing ovation at the legislature party meeting for winning the Oulook ‘best administrator in the country’ award. A resolution was moved by Government chief whip Amar Prasad Satpathy in this regard was adopted at the meeting.Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha said, Odisha’s Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh and tacit support given by the Centre to Chhattisgarh, a BJP ruled State, funds cut from several welfare schemes, discontinuance of many important projects by the Centre and other issues of Central neglect will be raised by BJD. He said, nine bills including four ordinances will be discussed in the House.

Leader of the Opposition Narasingh Mishra, however, said the Congress will raise several issues related to the all round failure of the State Government. Corruption has increased at all levels of the administration after the Chief Minister announced zero tolerance for percentage (PC) culture, Mishra said and added that this will be raised by the Congress. Besides, the anti-farmer policies of both, the Centre and State governments, will be raised, he added.

Mishra criticised the State Government for not cooperating in investigation of a case of suicide by a farmer in Bargarh district despite a direction by Speaker to the standing committee in this regard. Besides, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) did not respond to the appointment sought by a House Committee headed by Speaker for discussion on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) of paddy, he said.

Deterioration of law and order situation in the entire State, Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh, mining, chit fund and other scams will be raised by the Opposition during the session, he said. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) was deferred after condoling the death of sitting party MLA Subal Sahu. The CLP will meet on Thursday.

Secretary of BJP legislature party, Rabi Narayan Nayak said chit fund and mining scams, farmer problems, discrepancy in election expenditure statement of the Chief Minister and other issues will be raised, he said and added that the BJPLP is likely to meet on Thursday to discuss on the issues to be raised by MLAs during the session.