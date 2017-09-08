PARADIP: Relenting under mounting pressure, Paradip Port Trust authorities have directed all stevedoring agencies engaged in transportation of cargo to reduce work hours of dumper drivers and helpers.

The drivers and helpers will now have eight-hour work day instead of 12 to 16 hours.

Thousands of drivers and helpers who have been pressed into service for handling of cargo in Paradip Port had intensified their stir last month seeking eight hours of works. During the stir, cargo operation was severely affected in the port.



PPT has asked the stevedoring agencies to instruct dumper owners to engage drivers for a maximum of eight hours in a day. Any violation of the order will attract penalty including restriction on dumper drivers to ply inside the port’s prohibited area.Moreover, the agencies have also been instructed to direct all dumper drivers and helpers to use shoes, fluorescent jackets or vests and other protective equipment while driving. Besides, drivers will not be allowed to park their vehicles along the roadside in front of dock canteen or other places and obstruct smooth flow of traffic. Those who will not abide by the rules including the safety measures will be penalised and action taken against them.



As per reports, several accidents have taken place inside the prohibited area of the port due to driver fatigue and careless driving arising out of working beyond eight hours a day. Moreover, there have been many instances of dumpers being are operated by helpers who are below 18 years of age.

On August 8, a dumper driver identified as Babuli Nayak of Kantial village within Niali police limits, was critically injured during cargo loading in a berth of the port.

While coal from a vessel was being loaded into the dumper, the crane driver failed to locate the basket and hit the cabin of the dumper. Nayak sustained grievous injuries in the mishap and was rushed to Atharbanki hospital in a critical condition.Sources said there are over 450 dumpers plying inside the prohibited area for intra-port transportation by the stevedoring agencies. Most of the drivers are operating the dumpers for 24 hours at a stretch which is unsafe and illegal as per Dock Safety Rules and Industrial Law.