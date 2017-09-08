BHUBANESWAR: IN a major step towards conservation of the Sun Temple at Konark, the Ministry of Tourism has decided to put it up for adoption by corporate entities. This was informed by Secretary of Union Ministry of Tourism, Rashmi Verma at the inauguration of the 33rd annual convention of Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) here on Friday. Verma said, the Tourism and Culture Ministries will soon launch a new campaign ‘Adopt a Heritage’ under which private organisations will be roped in for sprucing up and maintaining heritage sites and monuments protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). In the first phase, the Tourism Ministry has decided to put up 116 such monuments and sites for adoption by private organisations, she said, adding that Sun Temple has found place in the list. “More ASI protected monuments from the State will be listed in subsequent phases,”said Verma.



There are scores of ASI monuments in the State that need specialised attention and expertise for restoration and maintenance. The Ministry will also launch an Incredible India 2.0 campaign that will be market specific and target thematic circuits. “The earlier campaign was very generic but we are working on a campaign that will be useful in promoting India, including Odisha, in a better manner,” she added.

Earlier, the IATO annual conference was inaugurated by Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Alphons, who is here for the first time after taking over the Ministry recently, said ideas and suggestions have been invited from the public and stakeholders in the industry to draw a plan of action and bring in innovation in the tourism sector.



The Chief Minister requested Alphons to initiate direct air connectivity to Sri Lanka, Middle East, Indonesia and South Eastern countries. He also requested the Union Minister to facilitate provision for e-visa from Bhubaneswar airport. “Odisha has a lot to offer and I am hopeful this convention will be a catalyst for attracting more tourists to the State in the long run,” the Chief Minister said.

Over 900 tour operators from across the country are participating in the convention. This apart, travel writers, airline companies, hoteliers and other stakeholders in the field are taking part.