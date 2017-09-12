ANGUL:The drought-affected villagers of Kishorenagar area on Monday launched an indefinite dharna in front of Angul collectorate over several demands.

About 200 villagers, including women, under the banner of Jeeban Jeebika O Krushijami Surakshya Samiti participated in the dharna demanding implementation of Sureswari irrigation project and scrapping of MoU to set up a power plant in the area.They said in 2008, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had sanctioned ` six crore for the irrigation project to resolve drought-like situation in Kishorenagar and Bamur areas of the district. But it is yet to be implemented.

Similarly, the State Government had signed an MoU with JR Power Company to set up a 1200 mw power plant in 2010 despite protests by locals. "The plant will destroy the agriculture system and snatch away our traditional livelihood. We demand scrapping of the MoU," they alleged.

Leaders of the committee Dinabandhu Pradhan, Tirtabasi Sahu, Ramani Ranjan Pradhan and Manas Pal were present.Earlier, they had also staged several protests over the issue.