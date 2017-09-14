KORAPUT:In yet another shocking incident, a pregnant woman of Badmunda village of Dasmanthpur block was carried by her relatives on a cot for a distance of six kms to reach the 102 ambulance at Admunda on Wednesday.

Due to lack of road communication, Tuni Muduli had to be carried across three mountains and a small river to reach Admunda village where the 108 ambulance was waiting for her. The relatives along with Tuni's husband Balaram covered six kms before reaching Admunda from where the woman was shifted by a 102 ambulance to Koraput District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). Though Tuni has been admitted in the hospital, she is yet to deliver, sources said.

This is the third such incident in the district in the last 10 days. Three days back, a tribal woman Janaki Kuduria of Lunguri village of Semliguda block delivered a baby girl on National Highway 26 near OSAP Battalion. As Janaki went into labour, her husband Chandal Kunduria rang up the 102 ambulance service. However, when the ambulance failed to turn up even after two hours, Chandal decided to take his wife to Sunabeda Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. When they reached the hospital, the doctors suggested him to shift Janaki to Koraput DHH. Chandal once again failed to find an ambulance and hired another three-wheeler to shift his wife to the DHH. On the way, Janaki experienced severe contractions and asked the driver to stop the vehicle. She got down from the auto-rickshaw and delivered the baby at the roadside.

Similarly on September 2, 26-year-old Nayana Bisoi of Phundaguda of Girliguma panchyat under Dasmanthpur block delivered a stillborn baby on the banks Pada river as the ambulance failed to reach the village due to bad road condition.

After Nayana went into labour, family members carried her on their shoulders and crossed the river. However, the woman delivered a stillborn baby on the river bank.With such distressing incidents on the rise, lack of roads has become the main concern for the district administration. Without road connectivity, healthcare facilities have become far-fetched for the people living in remote areas of the district.