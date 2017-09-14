BHUBANESWAR: The five-day exhibition-cum-seminar on ‘New India - We Resolve to Make’ concluded here on Wednesday. It was organised by Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs in association with Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) and DAVP at the Institute of Physics here.

Speaking on the occasion, former DG of Police Sarat Chandra Mishra called upon the youths to give their best and do something innovative to create a new India. “The youths have started looking forward to the future and getting ready to face the challenges,” he said expressing optimism that a new India will emerge out of the brilliant young minds.

On vision new India, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of MCL Munawar Khursheed noted that collective participation of youths could make India free of corruption. “Youths are the backbone of our Nation and they would play a decisive role in making India a developed country,” he said. He also administered pledge to make the country free of corruption, poverty, filth, communalism, terrorism and casteism.

The exhibition showcased India’s freedom movement from 1857 to 1947 through multimedia and pictorial presentations. Youths and school students showed keen interest on pre-independence movements displayed in the exhibition. Among others, Director of Institute of Physics Sudhakar Panda and former Chief Information Commissioner Jagadananda also spoke.