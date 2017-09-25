Green tribunal nod for Baliyatra at Talapadia

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:The Eastern Zone bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its nod for the week-long Baliyatra. The annual event will be held from November 4 to 10 at the same place as every year.

After the go ahead, the district administration has started gearing up for festival. The NGT, has however, directed that no activities of any kind should undertaken beyond the permissible extent of Mahanadi and Kathajodi river banks without obtaining permission from appropriate authorities.

“We make it clear that by this order we are not preventing holding up the Baliyatra festival. However, the Baliyatra shall be held in the same area as was held last year ensuring compliance of all pollution norms and suggestion of Court Commissioner,” the NGT stated in its order on September 19 to allay the apprehension of the district administration while posting the next date for filing synopsis of arguments. After obtaining green signals from NGT, the Cuttack district administration has held its first preparatory meeting on Saturday for the smooth conduct of Baliyatra.

At the meeting, the administration has decided to allot land to its traditional traders for setting up stalls from October 20 to 30 and has also made up its mind to distribute land to new businessmen from October 31 to November 3.It has also been resolved to collect land rent amounting to `26 per sq ft, including `2 towards development of infrastructure and maintenance of environment this year while it was `24 per sq ft last year.

This year, more than 1400 stalls will be set up on 44 acres of land of both Upara and Tala Baliyatra padia. The administration has also decided to reserve special stalls for senior citizens and differentlyabled persons besides taking up various measures for maintaining cleanliness , sanitation and security in the fair.