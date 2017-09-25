Home States Odisha

Green tribunal nod for Baliyatra at Talapadia

The Eastern Zone bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its nod for the week-long Baliyatra.

Published: 25th September 2017 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2017 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:The Eastern Zone bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given its nod for the week-long Baliyatra. The annual event will be held from November 4 to 10 at the same place as every year.

After the go ahead, the district administration has started gearing up for festival. The NGT, has however, directed that no activities of any kind should undertaken beyond the permissible extent of Mahanadi and Kathajodi river banks without obtaining permission from appropriate authorities.

“We make it clear that by this order we are not preventing holding up the Baliyatra festival. However, the Baliyatra shall be held in the same area as was held last year ensuring compliance of all pollution norms and suggestion of Court Commissioner,” the NGT stated in its order on September 19 to allay the apprehension of the district administration while posting the next date for filing synopsis of arguments. After obtaining green signals from NGT, the Cuttack district administration has held its first preparatory meeting on Saturday for the smooth conduct of Baliyatra.

At the meeting, the administration has decided to allot land to its traditional traders for setting up stalls from October 20 to 30 and has also made up its mind to distribute land to new businessmen from October 31 to November 3.It has also been resolved to collect land rent amounting to `26 per sq ft, including `2 towards development of infrastructure and maintenance of environment this year while it was `24 per sq ft last year.

This year, more than 1400 stalls will be set up on 44 acres of land of both Upara and Tala Baliyatra padia. The administration has also decided to reserve special stalls for senior citizens and differentlyabled persons besides taking up various measures for maintaining cleanliness , sanitation and security in the fair.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp