MALKANGIRI: IN shocking incident, three unmarried sisters allegedly committed suicide by burning themselves alive in their house at Talasahi in the Malkangiri town on Wednesday .

Even as their charred bodies were recovered from the burnt house, the local police neither did confirm nor deny that it was a case of mass suicide. They said investigation is on to ascertain the exact cause of deaths. The deceased have been identified as K Runuka Rao (30), K Maneka (25) and K Manga (20).

Sources said the mishap took place in between 9.30 am to 10 am while two of their three brothers had gone to Andhra Pradesh to perform bone immersion (asthi visarjan) rituals of their father P Ganapati Rao, who had passed away 15 days back.

Malkangiri police station Sub-Inspector Sushant Kumar Dash said it is yet to be ascertained whether the sisters committed suicide or were accidentally killed in a mishap.

Noticing huge smoke coming from the house, the neighbours informed the fire personnel and police. But, unfortunately the girls had already died by the time the fire brigade reached at the spot. While prima facie the gas pipe leakage is said to be the reason behind the death of the three sisters, locals alleged that the sisters might have committed suicide as they were reeling under intense poverty and mental stress after the death of their father.

Police said the girls could have opened the door when the fire broke out as it was locked from inside. Some of neighbours believed that the sisters had intentionally sent their brother Sinu to market as per their planning to commit suicide.