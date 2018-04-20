BHUBANESWAR: With mental problems being as a major health hazard, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Thursday opened a counselling and wellness centre as a prompt measure to restore wellness and positive mental health. Bhubaneswar is the first among six new AIIMS to set up such a centre which aims at helping students and staff in handling mental health problems and attaining wellness.

Director of AIIMS, Dr Gitanjali Batmanabane said “We have opened the counselling centre as a measure to arrest the growing health concern. A core committee led by Dean Dr Vikas Bhatia has been formed to monitor the activities of the centre,” she said.

The team comprising psychiatrist Dr Shree Mishra, psychiatric nursing faculty Dr Renju Sussan Baby, Assistant Professor Nanda Kumar Paniyadi, clinical instructors Kalaivani and Alvin Jose and psychologists Anushree Mishra and Besily Das will cater to the psychological needs of the students, faculty and employees of all streams at AIIMS.