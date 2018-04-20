TITLAGARH: Recovery of severed parts of a bear from near Bagdor has led the Forest and police officials to believe that the wild animal which had strayed into DAV College and Bankel was lynched by villagers to death. While autopsy on the remains of the wild animal was performed, officials are yet to ascertain whether the severed parts are of the bear or some other animal.

It is learnt that the head of the bear is missing and all its nails and skin removed.After the bear was found in DAV College, Forest and police personnel rushed to the spot and tried to trap it. However, the animal went back into the forest only to return to Bankel where it attacked and injured three villagers.Enraged over the attack, villagers of Pendrapadar, Bagdor and Pitapara chased the bear before lynching it.

Incidentally, the act of lynching has also been captured on a mobile phone and gone viral on social media.Forest Ranger of Titlagarh Division Jitendriya Nanda said efforts are underway to identify the villagers involved in lynching of the animal from the video clipping.