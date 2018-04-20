BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday criticised the State Government for failing to resolve the standoff between the servitors and Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Expressing his anguish over the disruption of daily rituals of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and non-availability of Prasad to the devotees from Monday, Pradhan said such unfortunate incidents could have been avoided had the State Government taken timely action. “Lord Jagannath is the presiding deity of the Odias and disturbances in Sri Mandir rituals have deeply hurt their sentiments,” Pradhan sa tweet. He urged the State Government to find an early solution to the tangle by talking to the servitors.