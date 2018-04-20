DHENKANAL: Hundreds of women led by Councillor Rudranata Dalei on Thursday blocked Dhenkanal-Angul road at Kanchan Bazaar demanding drinking water supply in Ward 13 and 14 of the town. They alleged the PHED officials have failed to provide water to the residents of two wards in the last seven days and residents are depending on stand posts in nearby wards.

The road blockade disrupted traffic for several hours and police forces were deployed to check any untoward situation. IIC of Town Police Abhinav Dalua accompanied by SDO of PHED A Parida rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators.