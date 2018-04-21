BHUBANESWAR: Expressing concern over unavailability of cash in ATMs of the State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks, the ruling BJD on Friday announced its decision to stage a two hour peaceful protest across the State on Saturday .Announcing this at a media conference here, BJD general secretary Sanjay Dasburma said demonstrations will be organised by party activists for two hours from 10 am to 12 pm in front of the Reserve Bank of India and other nationalised banks in sub-divisions and blocks across the State. He, however, said operations in the banks will not be affected due to the protest.

Criticising the Centre for its failure to resolve the crisis,ma said people from all walks of life including farmers, women and students have been affected due to the unavailability of cash. Former minister Arun Sahu, party spokesperson Sasmit Patra, president of Biju Yuva Janata Dal Amaresh Patri and president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal, Ranapratap Patra were present.

Describing BJD’s protest as politically motivated, BJP vice-president Sameer Mohanty alleged that the regional outfit is trying create panic among the people of Odisha. He said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik could have discussed the matter with the bankers before taking the decision to stage protest.