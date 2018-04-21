BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday said in the Assembly that Maoist activities have come down in the affected districts. At least five Maoists were killed and a large number of Left wing extremists arrested during the last three and a half months, he said. Making a statement on the admissibility of an adjournment motion on law and order situation in the State, the CM said, “No major LWE activity has been noticed in the affected districts.”

He said recruitment to the CPI (Maoist) organisation has declined and its support base weakened due to pro-active security and development measures. The CM had recently said Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Jajpur and Dhenkanal districts have been declared by the Central Government as free from LWE activities.Stating that the number of civilian killing by the Maoists has also come down, Naveen said the law and order situation in the State is also under control.