BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) is on a high. After recording a 40.2 per cent increase in footfall in 2017-18 financial year and a steady rise in flight operations, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has decided to construct a state-of-the-art building which would connect Terminal 1 (T1) with Terminal 2 (T2) to reduce passenger transfer. The two-storey building will have best of facilities for travellers including shopping complexes. The AAI has already approved the plan for constructing the building between T1 and T2, BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota told The Express on Friday.

The airport’s T1 is for domestic operations, while T2 facility is for international facilities. To make passengers’ visit hassle-free, BPIA has planned to schedule all international flight arrival at the new building which will be the link building between T1 and T2. Departure of international flights, however, will continue from T2.

“The AAI has approved the plan and tender process has been initiated. We are expecting construction of the building to be completed within one and a half years at a cost of about `60 crore,” Hota said.

The shopping facility on the ground floor of the building will include provision of duty-free liquor. Besides shopping facility, baggage claims and customs facilities will be set up in the ground floor. The second floor of the building will have immigration facilities and a new aero-bridge will be connected with it.

The passengers using the aero-bridge can approach both the terminals (T1 and T2). Passengers coming from another city of the country to board an international flight from Bhubaneswar can use the aero-bridge and approach T2. BPIA, at present, has two aero-bridges and they are connected with T1. Hota also informed that the Air Traffic Control (ATC) will be shifted from the old building to a new three-storey building. “Both ATC and Communication, Navigation and Surveillance will be shifted to the three-storey building and the work has already commenced,” he said.

Since the existing building is old, ATC officials would also operate from the new building once the work is over. The new ATC will be about 42 metres high. Three bars will also be opened soon for passengers of the domestic terminal. The airport recorded 3.2 million footfall in 2017-18 financial year compared to 2.3 million in the previous fiscal. About 8,000 passengers visit the airport daily to board domestic and international flights. Flights from Bhubaneswar to Kuala Lumpur are scheduled everyday and flights to Bangkok operate thrice a week. The AAI noticed the increase in the footfall at BPIA and decided to construct the state-of-the-art building to meet the rising demands, the airport Director said.