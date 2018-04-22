KENDRAPARA: In yet another incident of mananimal conflict in Bhitarkanika National Park, a 14-year-old boy of Diapari village within Rajnagar police limits was killed by a crocodile on Saturday. The deceased boy was identified as Srikant Sethi. Srikant was killed by an estuarine crocodile while he was taking bath in Hansua river near the village in the morning. “The crocodile suddenly emerged out of kneedeep water and clamping its vice-like jaws on the boy, dragged him into deep river. Though some villagers raised an alarm and tried to save him, the reptile killed him,” said Sarbeswar Sethi, an eyewitness. On being informed, Forest officials, Fire brigade personnel and locals launched a search operation. Till reports last came in, the boy’s body is yet to be retrieved.

The Forest department will provide compensation of `three lakh to the victim’s family members after inquiry, said Forest Range Officer of the park Amaresh Nath Pradhan. Sources said water bodies of the park and its nearby areas are home to around 1,700 crocodiles. To prevent human-crocodile conflict, the Forest and Wildlife department had recently barricaded around 45 ghats of Bramahani, Kharosotra, Hansua and Baitarani rivers in Aul, Rajnagar and Rajkanika blocks near Bhitarkanika park.

“We have also warned villagers not to enter into water near river ghats beyond the barricaded areas,” the forest officer added. The exact figures of crocodile attacks are unavailable with the Forest department. But locals believe that at least six to ten persons are killed or maimed by crocodiles every year. “Most of the cases are not reported. People just go missing,” said Subhrasnhu Sutar of Rajkanika, one of the hardest hit areas by crocodile attacks.