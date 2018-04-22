BHUBANESWAR: The State Government plans to set up a thermal power plant with an installed capacity of 2400 MW at Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and enhance the generation of more green energy, said Energy Minister Susanta Singh on Saturday. Speaking at the 23rd Foundation Day of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) Ltd, he said the coal-based supercritical thermal power plant would be commissioned in collaboration with Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC), which is also keen on setting up a solar power plant of 1,000 MW.

“The State Government is striving hard to provide interrupted power supply to every household. We are taking every possible step to make the electricity available at affordable price by utilising the resources and OHPC is playing a pivotal role in the mission,” he said. Singh informed that the hydro electric projects at Chipilima, Burla and Balimela are being upgraded and modernised at a cost of `600 crore. “Two more hydro projects of 112 MW at Kharag in Kandhamal district and 165 MW at Salki in Boudh district are in the offing. In the first phase, land has been identified for a 275 MW solar park,” he added.

Formed in 1995, the OHPC has planned three new projects which will generate nearly 1320 MW of power. The pumped storage hydro power projects are being planned at Upper Indravati (600 MW), Balimela (400 MW) and Upper Kolab (320 MW). Former CMD of PGCIL Rabindra Nath Nayak besides explaining power scenario of the country suggested better water management for higher generation of electricity. “Odisha has many abandoned mines, which can be used as reservoir for pumped storage power projects,” he suggested.

Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma said the company has diversified its business area across the power generation sector. Now, it is a gold rated company and was possible due to the hardwork of the employees, he said. CMD of OHPC Vishal Kumar Deb said the energy sector in the State has seen a complete transformation in the last 15 years. “From an installed capacity of 3679 MW in 2000 to around 30,000 MW now, the power generation capacity has increased all most ten times. There are several new projects which are coming up in the State,” he added. Upper Indravati project at Mukhiguda was awarded as best unit and Balimela project as second best on this occasion.