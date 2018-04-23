BHUBANESWAR: President of the OPCC Niranjan Patnaik on Sunday said indiscipline will not be tolerated in the party any more. Addressing mediapersons after interacting with various sections of party leaders, Patnaik said there will be large-scale changes in the organisation at all levels to strengthen the party. Stating that people have deserted the party because of mistakes of the past, he said corrective steps will be taken to win the confidence of the people. “Party leaders and workers have been asked to work in this regard,” he said.

Patnaik met party MLAs, members of mahila, youth and student wings to discuss the party’s future strategy. The OPCC president along with several leaders visited the Puri Jagannath temple after taking over as the State Congress president. After reaching Congress Bhavan in the morning, he met all the MLAs for discussing the party agenda.

Stating that the party is planning to finalise tickets for candidates for ensuing elections as early as possible, Patnaik said 50 per cent of the tickets will be released before August. Preference will be given to youths and women to bring them to the political forefront, he said.

Criticising the Centre and the State Government for the Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh, Patnaik alleged that both the Governments have acted against the interests of the State. Patnaik said the Centre and Odisha Government have failed to keep election promises and criticised them for not solving key issues including the growing unemployment problem as a result of which people from the State are migrating to neighbouring states.

Stating that the party has full faith in the leadership of Patnaik, AICC Odisha in-charge Jitendra Singh said future action plan is being worked out to ensure Congress coming to power in the next election. He said party will give tickets purely on merit basis. The main priority would be on the increased political participation of youths and women, he said.