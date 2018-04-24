JHARSUGUDA: Normal life has been thrown out of gear in the industrial district of Jharsuguda which is reeling under intense heatwave conditions for the last few days. Mercury has soared in coal-rich towns of Brajrajnagar, Belpahar, Bandhbahal and Banharpali besides Lakhanpur, Kulabira, Laikera, Kirmira and Jharsuguda blocks of the district. On Monday, Bandhbahal, Belpahar and Brajrajnagar towns recorded the highest temperature of 43.7 degree Celsius while Jharsuguda was sizzling at 41.2 degree C.

The situation in rural areas is equally worse with frequent power cuts. Sources said the rural populace has to manage their daily affairs with only five to seven hours of electricity supply.

The worst-hit of the extreme weather condition are low-income households. Sources said daily labourers and rickshaw pullers are struggling to make their ends meet due to the heatwave conditions. “My daily income has almost halved as people are reluctant to travel in the scorching heat,” said 68-year-old Pancham of Mangal bazar area in Jharsuguda.

Pancham, whose father was also a rickshaw puller, said he doesn’t know any other trade. “I make a living by pulling rickshaw and my livelihood has been hit due to the intense heat,” he said.

Similarly, 28-year-old Dipak Oram, a tea stall owner of Behramal, has witnessed a significant drop in his daily income as people are hesitant to step outside during the day due to hot conditions. He is now selling watermelons and cucumber with a hope to earn enough to make the ends meet.

Subhash Sahare of Manav Sewa Sangh, a social organisation, said the administration should make provision for drinking water shed at the busy spots of the town such as bus stands, national and State highways. The municipal authorities should put up such sheds immediately before peak summer, he said.

Jharsuguda ADMO AK Das urged the people to drink plenty of fluids and cover themselves while stepping out of the house during the day.

Meanwhile, Jharsuguda Meteorological Department has predicted that temperature may rise further this month.