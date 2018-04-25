ATHAGARH : A six-month-old elephant calf was found dead in a pond at Haladiaseni reserve forest under Badamba range on Monday.

After getting information from nearby villagers, forest officials, including Athagarh ACF Rajendra Das, Badamba Range Officer Gobinda Chandra Ratha and Veterinary surgeon Nihar Ranjan Dash fished out the body and sent it for autopsy.

According to preliminary report, the calf drowned after entering deep into the pond. The cause of the death could be ascertained after final report of the postmortem, said ACF Rajendra Das.