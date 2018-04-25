DHENKANAL: The 15-year-old elephant, that was found limping after being hit by a train, succumbed to injuries on Tuesday. Despite repeated efforts, the Forest department personnel of Bampa section under Hindol Range failed to provide treatment to the animal as it was moving in a herd.Earlier, it was hit by a speeding train at Kaunriapal under Sadar range while crossing the railway tracks last Saturday morning.

The animal had managed to cross the National Highway after being hit by the train. Forest officials said it was roaming with 25 elephants in Sadar and Hindol Range. Forest squad, accompanied by DFO Rinku Kumari and Angul regional chief conservator of forest Sudarshan Panda, were trying to separate the injured animal from the herd for treatment for the past three days.

They left watermelons and banana-mixed medicines for the animal. However, the injured elephant didn't consume the fruits and kept shrieking in pain. In the past seven years, 75 elephants died due to various reasons in different ranges of the district. According to reports, at least 13 elephants died in 2017-18. Locals alleged that lack of coordination between Railway and Forest officials, low hanging electric wires and poor development of habitat were reasons behind such incidents.When contacted, the DFO said they had attempted to save the animal. Translocation of the elephant was not possible for its treatment, he added.