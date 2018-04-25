BALANGIR: A three-member team from Medical Council of India (MCI) visited the proposed medical college and hospital here on Tuesday. The MCI team wanted to ascertain whether the available infrastructure in the college fulfilled the requirements for getting operational from the upcoming academic session.

The visit is significant especially when the aspirants are going to appear for NEET, the national level entrance test for admission into various medical colleges in the country, on May 7. The admission process may begin in July.The Medical Council team consisted of Nandaraja, Kamal and Gangadhar Gouda. Dean of Balangir Medical College and Hospital Lalit Kumar Meher accompanied the team during their visit. The team visited the college and hospital in two groups.

Team member Nandaraja accompanied by Medical College dean Lalit Kumar Meher visited the main hospital campus, including the medicine ward, surgery ward, TB department, casualty and the maternity and child hospital. The other team comprising Kamal and Gangadhar accompanied by Balangir chief district medical officer Sugyanendra Mishra concentrated on the outpatient department and some newly constructed structures near the main campus of the hospital.