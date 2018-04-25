BHUBANESWAR: An audit by the Accountant General’s office has brought to light discrepancies in selection of Vice Chancellor (VC) for Berhampur University in 2016. The Governor as Chancellor of the Universities in the State is supposed to appoint one of the three candidates shortlisted by the Selection Committee as VC of the University. However, according information obtained by The Express through RTI, it was learnt that selection for the post of VC was arbitrarily made by the selection committee.

The audit report also said the reply from the Chancellor’s Secretariat in this regard was not acceptable.

The report stated that applications for the post were invited by the Raj Bhavan (Governor’s Secretariat) on June 21, 2016. Of 54 applications, four candidates were over aged, six did not submit declaration regarding pending inquiries against them, 23 were not having experience as Professors for 10 years and three in-service applicants had not mentioned their date of birth.

Finally, 18 candidates were found eligible for consideration for selection of VC by the Selection Committee having three members, nominated by the Chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC), Chancellor and the Syndicate of the University concerned.

As per the guidelines prescribed in the Orissa Universities Act, 1989, the Selection Committee was to suggest a panel of three names in alphabetical order to the Chancellor for selection of VC after unanimously considering academicians of repute with suitable experience and background and without having any dissenting opinions. The Committee had, in fact, recommended Dr Bhabani Prasad Rath, Dr Prasanna Kumar Biswaroy and Dr Rajendra Prasad Das for VC post.

In the recommendation sheet, the Committee has stated that names of candidates were selected on the basis of administrative experience and academic excellence but during inspection it was found that those aspects were actually not considered at the time of selection. “The number of books/articles written, seminar/conferences attended, association with expert peer teams of the UGC and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the candidates were not prepared, which means the Committee did not follow the criteria while comparing the candidatures. As a result, PK Padhy, PC Mishra, S Panigrahi and D Panigrahi whose names were in the list were not considered even though they possess more academic and administrative experience than Das, selected by the Committee for empanelment,” the report stated.

When pointed out by the audit team, the then Principal Secretary to the Governor claimed that role of Chancellor for selection of VC is guided by the Act and Odisha Universities First Statute, 1990 and the Chancellor’s Secretariat can hardly give an opinion. However, the audit report did not find the reply acceptable. The reply is not acceptable as the empanelment of candidates with lower experience and qualification is not explained,” it said.

