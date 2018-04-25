ATHAGARH: The Ikat weavers of Nuapatna are staring at a bleak future due to the Government's neglect and lack market facilities. The weavers of the unique handloom art, who are in this profession for generations, are struggling to survive due to absence of organised market to sell their products. "Marketing of products is a major challenge for the artisans.

While the Government does not show any interest to retain this art form, funds crunch has led many weavers to abandon their traditional profession," said Sarat Kumar Patra who bagged the national award for weaving the portrait of 'Dasha Avatar' in 1993.Sarat, who is in the profession for over three decades, further said the artisans have been engaged in the trade to keep this rare art of handloom alive in the region. However, the art is slowly dying due to lack of support from the Government, he said.Sarat is also a recipient of the Sant Kabir award in 2015 for weaving various forms of Gautam Buddha.

He has been awarded by the State Government for his outstanding contribution to this unique art. Another weaver Sahadev Patra said as there is little profit in the business, the next generation of artisans are refusing to take up the trade.

The assistance provided to weavers by the Government is not enough. Many artisans borrow money from local Mahajans to carry out the trade and are often not able to repay in time. Some weavers have even committed suicide under the loan burden, said Sahadev.On the other hand, Assistant Director of Textiles, Athagarh Sisir Kumar Nag said there are 64 weavers' cooperative societies under his jurisdiction. More than 6,500 weavers are enrolled in these societies and are getting insurance from the Government, he claimed.

Solar lanterns have been distributed to most of the weavers. All raw materials are provided to weavers enrolled in the societies at a subsidised rate, Nag said and added that raw material banks have been opened at Nuapatna, Maniabandha, Gambilo and Tulasipur. A proposal for opening handloom stalls in the newly constructed Tourist Bazaars at Jatamundia near Subarnapur bridge has been sent to the Government, he added.

