CUTTACK: In a temporary relief to arrested BJD MLA Pravat Ranjan Biswal, the Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted him interim bail in connection with his involvement in the Seashore chit fund scam case.The single judge bench of the High Court Justice Biswanath Rath granted a two-month interim bail to the Cuttack-Chowdwar legislator of the ruling BJD after going though the medical report and argument from both sides, said his counsel Bigyan Kumar Sharma.

The court has asked him to cooperate with the investigating agency and not to destroy any proof during the bail period. Besides, the High Court has directed him to appear before the court after two months while posting the next date for hearing on the case to June 25.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had arrested him on September 19, 2017 from his Cuttack residence for his alleged links with the Seashore Group of Companies which is accused of duping investors to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore by promising high returns.On September 25 last year, as the health condition of the BJD lawmaker deteriorated, a panel of doctors comprising Orthopaedic, Medicine, Surgery and Cardiology specialists treating him at the Capital Hospital recommended him to be shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack where he has been undergoing treatment till date.The MLA was under scanner for a deal between his wife Laxmi Bilasini Biswal and Seashore Group CMD Prashant Dash regarding a piece of land at Benapur mouza in Jajpur district.

Dash had paid Rs 25 lakh for the land through cheques in two instalments to Laxmi Bilasini in April 2012. However, Dash had cancelled the deal later and wanted his money back. The MLA's wife claimed that she had returned the money to Dash in cash and was in possession of an agreement reached between her and Dash on court paper in this regard.