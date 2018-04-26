BHUBANESWAR: Director General of Police Dr RP Sharma on Wednesday said in about 92.5 per cent cases of sexual assault against minors, the culprits are known to the victims. Addressing mediapersons, Dr Sharma said an analysis was conducted of the sexual assault cases against women and minor girls reported in April in the State and it was found that out of all the sexual assault cases reported so far, in about 92.5 per cent incidents the victims were known to offenders and the culprits were either relatives or acquaintances of the sufferers or belonged to the same local community and this posed a great challenge to the police.

“Prompt investigation, arrest of accused and filing charge sheets in a short span along with close monitoring of prosecution and increase in the rate of conviction will act as a robust deterrent against sexual assault crimes,” the DGP stressed.

“The rate of conviction as per the available judgement copies has increased from 17 per cent in 2017 to 38.5 per cent in 2018. Several guidelines have been issued by the Crime Branch from time to time for thorough investigation of sexual assault cases and standard operating procedures (SOP) have been laid down for police officers investigating such sensitive crimes,” Dr Sharma said. In about 70 per cent cases the culprits were arrested within 24 hours. The investigating officers have also been instructed for making such cases watertight for securing convictions in the court, he added.

According to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), trial of such cases should be completed within a year. “The SPs and DCPs have been asked to coordinate with the prosecutors for expeditious trials which would help in securing convictions at the earliest,” the DGP said.

On Tuesday, the DGP had briefed all SPs, range DIGs, IGs and other police officers via video-conferencing and discussed strategies to tackle such offences. The DGP directed the investigating officers and supervising officers to promptly register sexual assault cases irrespective of their jurisdictions, send the victims for medical examination, record the statements of victims, arrest the culprits at the earliest and closely monitor the trials of such cases in the courts.

He also stressed on massive awareness campaigns to curb the menace of sexual assaults. Odisha Police were in a tight spot after a six-year-old girl was raped and an attempt was made to murder her at Jagannathpur village under Salepur police limits, an eight-year-old minor was raped at Kosida village in Jasapada panchayat under Kishannagar police limits. Similarly, a seven-year-old handicapped girl was molested at Mahammadpur village and a 12-year-old was molested inside her house under Khuntuni police limits recently.