BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by appreciations from several quarters, including World Health Organisation (WHO), for successful implementation of various malaria control programmes, Odisha Government now plans to set up a research centre for the vector-borne disease.The Odisha Malaria Research Centre (OMRC) has been proposed to be established in the Southern region, which constitutes 19 per cent of the population but contributes nearly 63.6 per cent of the State's malaria morbidity and 37.5 per cent of total mortality.

The OMRC will function as per the guidelines of National and State Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (VBDCP) and strengthen the activities in eight southern districts - Koraput, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Nabarangapur, Nuapada and Rayagada.Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said the research centre has been planned at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital at Koraput as the region is considered to be malaria prone.

"The research centre will provide technical support to the district VBD units on programme components like Early Diagnosis and Complete Treatment (EDCT), Integrated Vector Management (IVM) and DAMaN besides the monitoring and evaluation of malaria programme," he said.The trends of malaria cases and deaths reported across the State and the southern districts show an increase between 2009 and 2010, and a sharp decrease between 2010 and 2012.

The Annual Parasite Incidence (API) of the southern districts is 26.97 which is nearly four times that of the State's average of 7.94.While the number of cases has reduced by 21 per cent in the last two years in the State, the reduction has been only 17.76 per cent for the 8 southern districts. However, the number of deaths in South Odisha falls by 79.06 per cent compared to the State average of 68.83 per cent during the same period.

The centre will function in close coordination with the Puducherry-based Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC), which has a unit at Koraput and other research institutes, non-government partners, stakeholders and academic institutions for operational research and technical guidance.Once set up, the research unit will help strengthen surveillance, manage cases, monitor, evaluate and supervise programme components, especially vector control and conduct operational research to generate evidence for implementation of local level interventions. It will also assist districts during malaria and other VBD outbreaks.

The State Government has also decided to strengthen sentinel site laboratories with improved equipment, develop sentinel site database, improve data quality and analysis besides strengthening capacities at all levels of staff involved in VBDC programme in the catchment districts.With 3,52,140 malaria cases, including 2,24,187 cases from 8 southern districts, Odisha had topped the list of States last year.

The State had recorded 25 malaria deaths, which was second highest after West Bengal that reported 29 deaths.

