JAJPUR: A 20-year-old college student, who was reported missing from her private hostel in Chandikhole on April 10, was found abandoned at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar by unidentified persons on Tuesday. The condition of the victim is stated to be critical.

The victim is a second year degree student of a Chandikhole-based private college. She used to stay in a private hostel near the college. The girl was last seen in the college on April 10. According to eyewitnesses, a youth came on a motorcycle and took her with him.

“She went with the youth on his motorcycle and since then, she has not returned,” said an inmate of the hostel on condition of anonymity.

Contacted, Dharmasala IIC Umakanta Nayak said the mother of the victim had filed a missing report of her daughter on April 20. In her complaint, she stated that her daughter fled from the hostel without informing family members, he said.

On being informed that the girl is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the State Capital, Dharmasala police contacted the victim’s mother and their counterpart in Bhubaneswar.

“We have been in constant touch with the victim and her mother besides authorities of the Bhubaneswar-based hospital. We are exploring all possible angles in the case,” Nayak said.

“Our primary concern is to ascertain how the girl was admitted to the hospital and who took her there,” he said. Investigation is on and truth will come to light soon, the IIC added.